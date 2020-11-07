Los Angeles FC takes 3-game home winning streak into matchup against Portland

Portland Timbers (11-6-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (9-8-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts Portland aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles FC is 9-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC ranks ninth in the Western Conference allowing 40 goals.

The Timbers are 10-6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Jeremy Ebobisse paces the top-scoring team in MLS action with eight goals. Portland has a league-high 53 goals.

The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rossi has 14 goals and three assists for Los Angeles FC. Danny Musovski has three goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Diego Valeri has eight goals and four assists for Portland. Jaroslaw Niezgoda has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Portland: 6-2-2, averaging two goals, 1.4 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela, Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).