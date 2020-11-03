Orlando City SC carries defensive hot streak into matchup with Columbus

Columbus Crew SC (11-5-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (10-3-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts the Columbus Crew on a defensive hot streak. Orlando City SC has conceded just eight goals over the last 10 games.

Orlando City SC is 10-2-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando City SC is second in the Eastern Conference with 42 goals led by Chris Mueller with nine.

The Crew are 10-5-2 in conference matchups. Columbus is tenth in the MLS with 34 goals led by Gyasi Zardes with 12.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mueller has nine goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Daryl Dike has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Zardes has 12 goals and two assists for Columbus this season. Pedro Santos has five goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.4 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Columbus: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).