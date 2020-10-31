Clarke, Karlsson share PGA Tour Champions lead in Boca Raton

Darren Clarke eagled the par-5 18th hole Saturday for a 10-under 62 and a share of the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ TimberTech Champions.

Winless on the 50-and-over tour, the 52-year-old star major champion from Northern Ireland had eight birdies in the bogey-round at The Old Course at Broken Sound.

Robert Karlsson of Sweden birdied the 18th for a 66 to match Clarke at 13-under 131.

Jim Furyk was a stroke back after a 68. The 50-year-old Furyk won this year in his first two starts on the senior tour.

Local favorite Bernhard Langer, the winner in 2010 and 2019, had a 68 to join Cameron Beckman (66), Kent Jones (66) and Scott Parel (68) at 11 under.

John Daly, tied with Furyk for first-round lead after a 64, had a 73 to trop into a tie for 20th at at 7 under. Daly is playing his fourth event since revealing he’s fighting bladder cancer.