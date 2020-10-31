Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore ruled out for game against Bills

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (30) runs from New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. AP

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo on Sunday.

Gilmore, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was downgraded to out Saturday, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle). Herron and receiver Julian Edelman were placed in injured reserve later in the day.

New England also activated defensive back Cody Davis and linebacker Josh Uche to the 53-man roster from IR and promoted defensive lineman Tashawn Bower and receiver Isaiah Zuber to the active roster from the practice squad

Edelman and N’Keal Harry were previously ruled out for Sunday. Edelman had a surgical procedure on his ailing knee this week and Harry is still recovering from the concussion he sustained in the Patriots’ loss to the 49ers.

Coach Bill Belichick said Friday that he didn't expect Edelman's surgery to be season-ending, but didn't have a timeline for his return to action.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore has started all six games this season. He has 20 tackles and one interceptions in 2020.

The Patriots have lost three straight games.