Warrant issued for former University of Evansville coach

The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for former University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty after he missed a court hearing in a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of a bank.

McCarty, who was fired in January by the university after an investigation revealed allegations of off-court misconduct, failed to appear for a Thursday hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court in the lawsuit, filed in March on behalf of Old National Bank.

McCarty, 46, had also skipped an Aug. 20 in that case, which alleges that he defaulted on a $75,000 “private select line of credit” created in October 2018, the Evansville Courier & Press reported, citing court records.

McCarty, who resides in the Boston area, is a graduate of Harrison High School in Evansville who who played in the NBA before coaching the University of Evansville.

School officials placed McCarty on administrative leave last December so they could investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school’s Title IX policy. He was fired weeks later.

The results of the school's investigation remain unknown and the university has declined to publicly comment on McCarty since his termination.

