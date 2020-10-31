Bradenton Herald Logo
Orlando City SC rides defensive hot streak into matchup with Montreal

The Associated Press

Orlando City SC (9-3-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (7-12-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC faces Montreal on a defensive hot streak after allowing only nine goals over the last 10 games.

The Impact are 5-12-1 in Eastern Conference play. Romell Quioto paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with seven goals. Montreal has scored 30 goals.

Orlando City SC is 9-2-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando City SC is 3-1-0 when it scores two goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quioto leads Montreal with seven goals. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

Chris Mueller has nine goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Daryl Dike has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.4 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

