Portland faces Vancouver following Niezgoda’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-13-0, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (10-5-5, third in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaroslaw Niezgoda leads Portland into a matchup with Vancouver following a two-goal performance against Los Angeles.

The Timbers are 9-5-5 against Western Conference teams. Diego Chara ranks fifth in league action with seven cards, all of them yellow. Portland has 45 cards with one red card.

The Whitecaps are 5-10-0 in Western Conference games. Vancouver is 5-1-0 when it scores two goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Valeri has eight goals and four assists for Portland. Niezgoda has five goals over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

Cristian Dajome has three goals and two assists for Vancouver. Lucas Cavallini has four goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 6-1-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Vancouver: 4-6-0, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.4 assists, 2.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Marvin Loria (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

Vancouver: David Milinkovic (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured).