There’s a bobblehead of Tua Tagovailoa riding a dolphin to mark his first NFL start

To commemorate Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s first NFL start, FOCO released an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring the southpaw.

The bobblehead version shows Tagovailoa smiling, wearing his Miami Dolphins uniform and holding a football as he rides a dolphin.

It costs $40, plus shipping, through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

Tagaovailoa, who starred at Alabama before becoming a 2020 first-round NFL draft pick, made his NFL debut late in the Dolphins’ 24-0 victory over the New York Jets on Oct. 18. He completed both of his pass attempts for 9 yards, the second completion generating a first down.