Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Former Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler latest athlete to endorse presidential candidate

Quarterback Jay Cutler talks to the media at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie. He does not look enthused.
Quarterback Jay Cutler talks to the media at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie. He does not look enthused.

Retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, whose final season was with the Miami Dolphins, has joined golfing legend Jack Nicklaus as the latest current or former professional athletes to publicly endorse one of the presidential candidates in Tuesday’s upcoming general election.

Nicklaus posted a letter on social media that outlined his reasons for endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election, and Cutler replied to the post with, “SIGN ME UP.”

View this post on Instagram

Get out and vote. I did!

A post shared by Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) on

Other athletes have voiced their support for President Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who won an NBA title for the Miami Heat, spoke at a campaign rally last week for Biden and is among athletes that have endorsed Biden’s candidacy, which includes U.S. Women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe, NBA coach Doc Rivers and Lakers star LeBron James, according to The Hill.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Health News

Walton’s Bike for Humanity ride to support wildfire relief

October 29, 2020 3:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service