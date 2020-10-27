This Date in Baseball

Oct. 28

1958 — Construction began on the new ballpark for the Giants in San Francisco. The rocks in the area resembled candlesticks.

1968 — Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals won his first Cy Young Award. Gibson was a unanimous choice after dominating hitters with a 22-9 record and an ERA of 1.12.

1981 — Behind the solid pitching of Burt Hooton and Steve Howe and the bat of Pedro Guerrero, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a comeback from 0-2 to win the World Series in six games with a 9-2 win over the New York Yankees. Hooton pitched 5 1-3 innings, allowing two runs for the win, and second-year relief ace Steve Howe got the final 11 outs for the save. Guerrero hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning and added a two-run single in a four-run sixth inning that put the game away He hit a home run in the eighth inning to close out the scoring.

1989 — The Oakland Athletics, behind the pitching and hitting of Mike Moore and the bat of Rickey Henderson, beat the San Francisco Ginats 9-6 and sweep the World Series.

1995 — The Braves won their first World Series since moving to Atlanta with a 1-0 win over Cleveland in Game 6. Tom Glavine and Mark Wohlers combined on a one-hitter and David Justice homered in the sixth inning.

2001 — Randy Johnson shut down the New York Yankees with a three-hitter for a 4-0 win and moved his Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

2007 — The Boston Red Sox swept to their second title in four years with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies in Game 4 of the World Series. Jon Lester pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and Jonathan Papelbon closed with his third save of the Series.

2009 — Chase Utley hit two solo homers off CC Sabathia to help the defending champion Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Yankees 6-1 in Game 1 of the World Series.

2011 — The St. Louis Cardinals won a remarkable World Series they weren’t even supposed to reach, beating the Texas Rangers 6-2 in Game 7.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

2012 — Marco Scutaro singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 to complete a four-game sweep and win their second World Series title in three years.

2013 — Jon Lester got the better of Adam Wainwright once again and journeyman David Ross hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning as the Red Sox downed the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 to take a 3-2 edge in the World Series.

2014 — Kansas City broke open the game with a seven-run second, battering Jake Peavy and the San Francisco Giants 10-0 to force a Game 7 in the World Series.

2015 — Johnny Cueto pitched a two-hitter, Eric Hosmer drove in two more runs and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets 7-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

2016 — Cody Allen escaped a ninth-inning jam and the Cleveland Indians pitched their fifth shutout this postseason, holding off the Chicago Cubs 1-0 for a 2-1 lead as the World Series returned to Wrigley Field for the first time since 1945.

2017 — Cody Bellinger lined a go-ahead double in the ninth inning, four Dodgers pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Los Angeles rallied past the Houston Astros 6-2 to tie the World Series at 2-all.