Check out the Florida Gators’ throwback uniforms for homecoming against Missouri

The Florida Gators are using a throwback 1960s helmet with their retro uniforms in their homecoming football game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Twitter @GatorsFB

After two weeks of not playing football, the Florida Gators are set to return with a homecoming game against Missouri this Saturday.

And they’re going to wear their throwback 1960s uniforms and helmets.

The uniforms will feature a blue jersey with an orange and white insert stripe to go with white pants that has an orange and blue insert stripe down each side. They will also wear a blue helmet that has “F” in block lettering in circled decal.

The uniform dates back to when former head coach Steve Spurrier won the Heisman Trophy playing quarterback for the Gators in 1966.

UF has not played since an Oct. 10 loss at Texas A&M. Following that defeat, Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin paused football team activities when multiple players tested positive for COVID-19. That postponed the Gators’ Oct. 17 game with LSU back to Dec. 12 and pushed their homecoming game with Mizzou back one week from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.