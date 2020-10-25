Bradenton Herald Logo
Wolfsburg beats Bielefeld 2-1 for 1st Bundesliga win

The Associated Press

Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst, right, celebrates his side's opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Arminia Bielefeld in Wolfsburg, Germany, Sunday, Oct.25, 2020.
WOLFSBURG, Germany

Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga.

Sven Schipplock’s 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an equalizer for what would have been its fifth consecutive draw in five games.

Manuel Prietl struck the post minutes later but it was as close as the visitors came.

Two goals in two minutes from Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Arnold in the 19th and 20th proved to be enough for Wolfsburg’s first win at home in the league for eight months.

Werder Bremen was hosting Hoffenheim later.

