Italy going back to games with no fans due to virus cases

The Associated Press

Lazio's Joaquin Correa, right, and Bologna's Aaron Hickey, rear, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at the Rome Olympic Stadium Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Fabrizio Corradetti AP
ROME

Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again.

A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.

The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.

Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart. Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums.

The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues “without fans in attendance.”

