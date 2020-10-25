Tampa Bay and Los Angeles are tied heading into Game 5 of the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

WORLD SERIES: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will play Los Angeles in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Rays were 20-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team slugging percentage of .417 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with a mark of .841, including 13 extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

The Dodgers posted a record of 22-8 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles has hit 27 home runs this postseason, Corey Seager has accounted for eight of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .803.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is batting .307.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).