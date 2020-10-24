Bradenton Herald Logo
Crew takes advantage of own goal in a 1-1 tie against Dynamo

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Victor Rodriguez's own-goal on a clearing attempt at the 67th minute helped the Columbus Crew salvage a 1-1 tie against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Though the time of possession was largely even, Houston (4-7-9) failed to capitalize on a 24-6 shot advantage against the Crew (10-4-5).

Memo Rodriguez put the Dynamo on the board in the 37th minute when he punched in a short shot on a rebound off a deflected save by the keeper.

The Dynamo are unbeaten in the last eight meetings between the teams in Houston with the Crew’s last victory coming in 2011.

