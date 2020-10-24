Gelmin Rivas scores as DC United beats Atlanta United 2-1

Gelmin Rivas scored his first MLS goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time, helping D.C. United top Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday.

D.C. (4-10-6) won consecutive matches for the first time this season. Atlanta (5-11-4) dropped to 0-3-2 since a 4-0 win over D.C. United on Oct. 3.

Russell Canouse gave D.C. a 1-0 lead with a header in the 77th minute. Atlanta’s Jon Gallagher tied it in the 89th when he headed in a shot on a cross from Brooks Lennon.

Rivas fired his left-footed shot under the crossbar in the 92nd minute following a pass from midfielder Kevin Paredes.

Atlanta’s Marcelino Moreno nearly scored in the 45th minute with a shot from long range, but goalkeeper Bill Hamid dove to his left and deflected it away.

INTER MIAMI 2, ORLANDO CITY 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Leandro Gonzalez Pirez scored on a header in the 89th minute, lifting Inter Miami to the victory.

Inter Miami CF (6-11-3) rebounded from a 2-1 loss against Montreal last Saturday that broke a three-match unbeaten streak. Orlando City (8-3-8) lost a 12-match unbeaten streak that started after a 3-2 loss to Miami on Aug. 22.

In the 12th minute, Orlando City’s Antonio Carlos kicked a deep ball past midfield to Rookie of the Year candidate Daryl Dike. Dike beat one defender and scored on a left-footed shot from inside the 18-yard box for his fifth goal of the season.

Inter Miami tied the match on an own goal from Orlando’s Robin Jansson in the 45th minute.