WWE WrestleMania 37: Get yourself familiar with Tampa roadways and Raymond James Stadium

Getting ready for the trip to Tampa for WWE’s WrestleMania 37.

If driving, you want to familiarize yourself with the roads, especially in Downtown Tampa and west of downtown.

I made this video before Covid took WrestleMania 36 from Tampa.

Since Tampa gets a second chance to host its first WrestleMania with WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11, I decided to include the below videos.

NOTE: Take into account, I was discussing WrestleMania 36 Week in Tampa (not knowing Covid would emerge and ruin everything); so you can disregard part of the commentary. The videos below still display the stadium, roadways and surrounding area.

Hope it helps. Drive safely.

Raymond James Stadium, west of Amalie Arena and Tampa Convention Center, is the site for WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11.

Raymond James Stadium: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa 33607

Capacity: 65,890 (25,000 each night for WrestleMania 37)

Key roads: I-4, I-275, North Dale Mabry Highway, North Himes Avenue, West Tampa Bay Boulevard, Tom McEwen Boulevard, West Columbus Drive, North Lois Avenue, West Heiter Street, West Woodlawn Avenue, West Ohio Avenue, West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, West Douglas Street, West Braddock Street.

FCW on Dale Mabry Highway: Before the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, WWE developmental talent trained and wrestled at FCW on 4535 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa 33611.

Website: http://raymondjamesstadium.com/

Website: https://www.wrestlemaniatampabay.com/

Photos of Raymond James Stadium - outside and inside.

Yes, there is a pirate’s ship under the Jumbotron scoreboard.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

Photo By Jim Varsallone

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

Raymond James Stadium is home to the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the XFL Tampa Bay Vipers. The stadium hosted the NFL’s Super Bowl LV, which the Buccaneers won in February. Former WWE 24-7 Champ Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, last year’s WrestleMania co-host, was a key member of that Super Bowl winning team.

The NFL opened the stadium to 25,000 fans for Super Bowl LV, giving WWE a learning curve for procedures, protocol, CDC guidelines with fans in attendance.

The stadium is across from the spring training home of the MLB New York Yankees and summer minor league home of the Florida State League Class A Tampa Yankees.

This is WWE’s fifth WrestleMania in Florida (three in Orlando, one in Miami Gardens, one in Tampa).

WWE WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania is Back in Business

Presented by Snickers

APRIL 10

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

WWE Champ Bobby Lashley (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison.

WWE Raw Tag Team Champs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

Steel Cage: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

Tag Team Turmoil for Title Match on Sunday: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott).

And more.

APRIL 11

WWE Universal Champ Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.

WWE Raw Women’s Champ Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley.

The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton.

WWE Intercontinental Champ Big E vs. Apollo Crews.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul).

WWE United States Champ Riddle vs. Sheamus.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners.

And more.

WWE WrestleMania 37 is available on Peacock (United States) and WWE Network (elsewhere).

For ticket information, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/wwe-wrestlemania-tickets/artist/853853

The two-night event will adhere to CDC guidelines.

