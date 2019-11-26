Scott-Grayson scores 13 to lead UAB over Lamar 57-48

Tyreek Scott-Grayson scoed 13 points as UAB defeated Lamar 57-48 on Tuesday night.

Kassim Nicholson had 12 points for UAB (4-1). Jalen Benjamin added 10 points.

T.J. Atwood had 16 points for the Cardinals (4-3). Davion Buster added 12 points.

UAB matches up against Kentucky on the road on Friday. Lamar matches up against Texas Southern on the road on Saturday.

