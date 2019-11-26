Ajayi carries South Alabama past Miami (Ohio) 82-71

Josh Ajayi scored 21 points as South Alabama broke away from Miami (Ohio) 82-71 on Tuesday, earning a spot in the title game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Chad Lott added a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Trhae Mitchell had 14 points and three blocks for South Alabama (5-2), Andre Fox also scored 14 points and Tyreke Locure 10 for the Jaguars, who shot 70 % (16-23) in the second half.

Dalonte Brown led the RedHawks (4-2) with 15 points. Miami’s four-game win streak ended with the loss. Nike Sibande added 13 points while Isaiah Coleman-Lands and Milos Jovic each scored 10.

Coleman-Lands drained a 3-pointer from the right wing that capped a 10-0 Miami run and tied the game at 59-59. Andre Fox and Locure responded for South Alabama with a drive and a 3-pointer, respectively, and the lead grew back into double digits four minutes later.

