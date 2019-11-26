Idaho State faces West Coast Baptist

West Coast Baptist vs. Idaho State (2-3)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho State Bengals will be taking on the Eagles of West Coast Baptist. Idaho State lost 78-65 to Santa Clara in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tarik Cool has maintained a per-game average of 14.4 points for the Bengals, while Chier Maker has recorded 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.LEAPING FOR LAKO: Chris Lako has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 33.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 2-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bengals offense put up 74.1 points per matchup across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25