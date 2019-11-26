Youngstown St. takes on Westminster (PA)

Westminster (PA) vs. Youngstown State (3-3)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins will be taking on the Titans of Division III Westminster (PA). Youngstown State is coming off a 66-61 win at South Carolina Upstate in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Darius Quisneberry has averaged 16.8 points this year for Youngstown State. Naz Bohannon is also a primary contributor, with 8.5 points and seven rebounds per game.DEEP-THREAT DARIUS: Through six games, Youngstown State's Darius Quisneberry has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Youngstown State scored 104 and came away with a 38-point win over Westminster (PA) when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State went 2-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Penguins scored 71.2 points per contest across those 11 games.

