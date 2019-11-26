Gonzaga meets Southern Miss in Battle 4 Atlantis

Gonzaga (6-0) vs. Southern Miss (2-3)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga and Southern Miss will go at it in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Southern Miss earned an 83-64 win over William Carey on Sunday, while Gonzaga won easily 77-49 against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Southern Miss' Boban Jacdonmi has averaged 16.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while Leonard Harper-Baker has put up 9.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and two steals. For the Bulldogs, Filip Petrusev has averaged 16.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while Ryan Woolridge has put up 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.BOBAN GETS BUCKETS: Across five appearances this season, Southern Miss' Jacdonmi has shot 66 percent.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Southern Miss has 47 assists on 80 field goals (58.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Gonzaga has assists on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the nation. The Southern Miss defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 275th among Division I teams).

