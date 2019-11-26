Southern, IUPUI meet in Omaha

IUPUI (2-4) vs. Southern (2-4)

Cayman Islands Classic - Mainland , Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Southern are set to face off in a postseason game at Omaha's Baxter Arena. Southern lost 78-51 to Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game, while IUPUI came up short in an 81-77 game against Loyola (Md.) in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Marcus Burk is averaging 23 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the charge for IUPUI. Jaylen Minnett is also a key contributor, producing 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Southern has been led by Micah Bradford, who is averaging 10.5 points.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 47.9 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 16 for 23 over the last three games. He's also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The IUPUI offense has recently created baskets via assists more often than IUPUI. Southern has 49 assists on 103 field goals (47.6 percent) over its previous three contests while IUPUI has assists on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is rated second among SWAC teams with an average of 76.2 points per game. The Jaguars have averaged 86 points per game over their last three games.

