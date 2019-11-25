Hart scores 16 to lift Loyola (Md.) over IUPUI 81-77

Isaiah Hart had 16 points, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, as Loyola (Md.) narrowly beat IUPUI 81-77 on Monday.

Loyola made 13 of 29 3-pointers (44%), shot 52% overall and forced 19 turnovers. Hart and Cam Spencer each made a team-high three 3-pointers as seven of the eight Greyhounds that played attempted a shot from distance.

Andrew Kostecka had 15 points, six rebounds and six steals for Loyola (3-3). KaVaughn Scott added 14 points, and Cam Spencer had 13 points.

Marcus Burk made 7 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 32 points for the Jaguars (2-4). Elyjah Goss added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaylen Minnett had 12 points and six rebounds.

