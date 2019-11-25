Duke solidifies No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll after tourney win

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) embraces coach Mike Krzyzewski after Duke defeated Georgetown 81-73 in an NCAA college basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in New York. AP Photo

Duke solidified its grip on No. 1 while Maryland jumped North Carolina into the top 5 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll after a relatively quiet week on the schedule.

That could change with an abundance of holiday tournaments tipping off this week.

The Blue Devils blew through California before beating Georgetown 81-73 on Friday to win the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Those performances on back-to-back nights helped earn Duke 53 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in The Associated Press poll released Monday.

Louisville received seven first-place votes and remained second, followed by Michigan State with four No. 1 nods. Kansas remained fourth while Virginia received the other No. 1 vote and was seventh.

Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.

Florida re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 24 while Texas fell out.