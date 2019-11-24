Stevenson leads Southern Miss over William Carey 83-64

Boban Jacdonmi and Tyler Stevenson scored 15 points apiece and Leonard Harper-Baker added a double-double as Southern Miss defeated NAIA-member William Carey 83-64 on Sunday.

Jacdonmi and Stevenson, a reserve, combined to hit 13 of 20 shots from the floor for the Golden Eagles (2-3), who shot 49% overall. Harper-Baker had 10 points and 12 rebounds to notch his second double-double of the season. Gabe Watson came off the bench to score 10 and his eight rebounds helped Southern Miss control the boards by a 44-25 margin.

Cameron Douglas topped the Crusaders with 18 points, while Dalen Dotson scored 13.



