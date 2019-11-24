Sacred Heart fills stat line in 97-80 win over Quinnipiac

Tyler Thomas and Kinnon LaRose scored 17 points apiece and Sacred Heart defeated Quinnipiac 97-80 on Sunday.

Cameron Parker added 16 points and a career-high 16 assists with just four turnovers for Sacred Heart (3-4). Jare'l Spellman scored 15 with eight rebounds and LaRose collared six boards.

Tyrese Williams had 22 points for Quinnipiac (2-3). Kevin Marfo added 15 points and 14 rebounds and Aaron Falzon scored 12.

Sacred Heart faces Pine Manor at home next Sunday. Quinnipiac faces Fairleigh Dickinson on the road next Tuesday.

