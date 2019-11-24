Faulkner’s 24 PTs leads W. Carolina past Stetson 70-64

Mason Faulkner scored 24 points on 11-of-12 free throw shooting and Western Carolina beat Stetson 70-64 on Sunday.

Faulkner made just 5 of 16-shot attempts — including 3 of 10 from 3-point range. He also finished with six rebounds and six assists.

Kameron Gibson had 11 points for Western Carolina (4-2), and Onno Steger led the team with seven rebounds. The Catamounts have won two straight and four of their last five.

Rob Perry had 15 points for the Hatters (3-4), Wheza Panzo scored 11 points and Kenny Aninye 10. Stetson has lost four of its last five games.

Western Carolina takes on Bryan College at home on Wednesday. Stetson faces Florida College at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25