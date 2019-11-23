Ragas with 2 TDs as Louisiana rolls past Troy 53-3

Trey Ragas ran for two touchdowns as Louisiana rolled to a 53-3 win over Troy on Saturday night.

Ragas had 79 yards rushing and was one of four running backs to score touchdowns for the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference). Chris Smith led with 87 yards and Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell each contributed to a total of 254 rushing yards. Levi Lewis threw for 273 yards and a score.

Louisiana outgained Troy 598-359 and forced three turnovers.

Lewis capped the first drive of the game with a 12-yard touchdown throw to Ja'Marcus Bradley. Troy got on the board with a field goal late in the first quarter but would not score again.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored three consecutive touchdowns after that, on Calais’ 27-yard run, on a 1-yard run by Ragas and on an 11-yard run by Michell for a 28-3 lead with 8:18 to go in the first half. Stevie Artigue’s 49-yard field goal made it 31-3 at halftime.

Kaleb Barker threw for 178 yards for the Trojans (5-6, 3-4) and was intercepted twice.