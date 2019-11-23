Evans, No. 21 VCU roll over Florida Gulf Coast 78-48

Virginia Commonwealth's Isaac Vann pulls in a rebound as Florida Gulf Coast's Sam Gagliardi reaches in during an NCAA college basketball game at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Joe Mahoney

Marcus Evans scored 16 first-half points and No. 21 VCU bookended the first half with big runs in a 78-48 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday night.

Evans’ total in the opening 20 minutes matched what FGCU managed as a team as VCU (5-0) rolled to a 43-16 lead. The Rams scored 16 of the first 18 points and, already leading 26-16, closed the half by holding the Eagles scoreless for nearly 16 minutes and running off 17 more in succession.

Caleb Catto scored 14 points for the Eagles (1-5). They committed 27 turnovers that VCU turned into 37 points.

The Rams took their largest lead at 63-28 with just over 12 minutes to play before FGCU made it respectable with a 17-3 run over the next seven minutes.

Marcus Santos-Silva added nine points and 11 rebounds and De’Riante Jenkins scored 11 points for VCU. The Rams had just eight turnovers.

FGCU: The Eagles have had two coaches, Andy Enfield and Joe Dooley, leave after having some NCAA Tournament success in the past six years, and second-year coach Michael Fly has a young team tried to run with the Rams with disastrous results. At halftime they had 16 turnovers and only six field goals.

VCU: The Rams have only one speed — breakneck — and practice it against every team they play. They have outscored their five opponents 138-66 off turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Eagles return home to play Florida Tech on Tuesday night.

The Rams have a quick turnaround, hosting Alabama State on Monday night.