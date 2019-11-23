Astros’ Reddick to be ready in spring after shoulder surgery

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick had shoulder surgery and is expected to be fully recovered by the start of spring training.

General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced Saturday that Reddick had an arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder AC joint on Friday.

The 32-year-old Reddick batted .275 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 141 games last season. He finished third among American League right fielders in defensive runs saved with nine.