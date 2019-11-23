Sharks host the Islanders following overtime victory

New York Islanders (16-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-11-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit San Jose after the Sharks beat Vegas 2-1 in overtime.

The Sharks have gone 7-5-0 in home games. San Jose averages 11.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The Islanders are 6-1-0 on the road. New York is second in the NHL shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.2 goals on 28.7 shots per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 19 assists and has recorded 23 points this season. Tomas Hertl has totaled seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Mathew Barzal has collected 20 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 11 assists for the Islanders. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 9-0-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Melker Karlsson: day to day (upper body), Tomas Hertl: day to day (ankle).

Islanders Injuries: Leo Komarov: out (illness).