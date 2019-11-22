Cumberland leads Cincinnati over Illinois St. 66-65

Jarron Cumberland scored 23 points, including the game-winner with eight seconds left as Cincinnati rallied to defeat Illinois State 66-65 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday night.

Chris Vogt had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Cincinnati (3-1). Tre Scott added 14 points and Keith Williams 12 for Cincinnati.

Dedric Boyd scored 18 points for the Redbirds (2-2), Zach Copeland added 12 points.

Illinois State slowly widened a 33-30 halftime lead to 10 points midway through the second half when Boyd buried a jumper to make it 57-47. Cincinnati, which was 21 of 28 at the foul line to the Redbirds’ 5 of 9, used free throws to nibble away at the lead.

Cumberland hit a 3 that cut the gap to 63-60 with just under three minutes to go, and Williams drove for a layup, making it a one-point game, 63-62.

With 34 seconds remaining, Williams fed to Scott for a dunk and the Cincinnati lead, 64-63. Illinois State answered with a dunk, but Cumberland scored the winner with a layup and Illinois State missed a 3-point try with two seconds left.

Cincinnati plays UNLV at home next Saturday. Illinois State plays Illinois-Springfield at home next Friday.

