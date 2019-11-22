No. 16 Miami women edge NC A&T in Maggie Dixon Classic

Mykea Gray hit the go-ahead 3-pionter with 18 seconds left and scored 19 points in No. 16 Miami’s 68-67 victory over North Carolina A&T in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

Beatrice Mompremier had 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Miami (4-0).

Deja Winters led N.C. A&T (2-3) with 23 points.

NO. 18 IDNAIANA 73, FLORIDA 49,

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Grace Berger scored 23 points, Brenna Wise added 16 points and Indiana beat Florida.

Berger was 10 of 15 from the field with five steals and Wise only missed two of her nine attempts. Berger scored nine or her points in the third quarter to help Indiana (4-0) build a 58-40 lead.

Kiara Smith led Florida (4-1) with 18 points.

NO. 19 DEPAUL 109, ARKANSAS STATE 64

CHICAGO (AP) — Jolene Daninger had 16 points for DePaul in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

The Blue Demons (3-1) made nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 45-15 lead and had 10 3s and a 29-point advantage at the half. DePaul finished with 16 3-pointers on 42 attempts.

Morgan Wallace had 21 points for Arkansas State (1-3).