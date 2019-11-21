This attraction will give Miami Dolphins fans a whole new view of Hard Rock Stadium

Watching a game from the stands is officially played out.

Miami Dolphins fans will now have a new way to take in the game as a gondola is being built on the south side of Hard Rock Stadium as first reported by venuesnow.com. Dolphins president and CEO Tom Garfinkel confirmed the project Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

The lift, which costs approximately $3 million, is expected to be completed just in time for the Super Bowl in February 2020.

According to The Next Miami, the gondola is for entertainment purposes rather than transportation. The ride will extend roughly 1800 feet and last about 10 minutes, giving passengers a bird’s eye view of the crowd. Riders will also have a clear shot of the Miami skyline in the distance.

The cost of each ride and the cab’s capacity are unclear.

Austrian ski lift manufacturer Doppelmayr is handling construction. The company is best known for its work on the Disney Skyliner, according to the Orlando Sentinel.