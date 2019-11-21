Humble One: Mourinho says emotionally stronger at Tottenham

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2019, file photo, Jose Mourinho arrives to attend the Best FIFA soccer awards, in Milan's La Scala theater, northern Italy. Tottenham has hired Mourinho as manager, a day after firing Mauricio Pochettino. AP Photo

Jose Mourinho is portraying himself as a humble coach at the start of his Tottenham reign, and emotionally stronger.

Eleven months after his firing from a fractured Manchester United, the Portuguese was handed a route back into English Premier League management this week following Mauricio Pochettino’s firing.

Mourinho says he is “stronger ... from the emotional point of view.”

At his first news conference at Tottenham, Mourinho says he is “humble enough to try to analyze what I did in my career. The evolution, the problems, the solutions.”

Mourinho first arrived in England at Chelsea in 2003 calling himself a “Special One.”

Asked if he is no longer as brash, Mourinho says: “I was always humble but you didn’t understand that.”

Mourinho’s first game is a London derby at West Ham on Saturday, with Tottenham 11 points from the four Champions League places.