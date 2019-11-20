Bogdanovic scores 30 points, Jazz beat T-Wolves 103-95

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives on the Minnesota Timberwolves with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington behind the play during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Minneapolis. AP Photo

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points, Donovan Mitchell added 26 and the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-95 on Wednesday night to split a home-and-home series.

Bogdanovic and Mitchell each hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Bogdanovic was 6 of 11 from 3-point range, and Mitchell 5 of 10 to help Utah rebound for a home loss to Minnesota on Monday night.

Minnesota led by six in the fourth quarter before Utah used a 12-0 run to take the lead for good.

Mitchell hit a 3 with 5:09 left to give the Jazz a six-point lead.

Andrew Wiggins had 22 points for Minnesota after missing three games because of personal reasons and an illness. Karl-Anthony Towns was held to 14 points and struggled with foul trouble most of the night.

Towns finally hit double figures on a 3 with 4:34 remaining, but Utah answered with back-to-back triples from Bogdanovic and Mike Conley to make it 94-85 at the 3:28 mark.

Conley had 16 points for the Jazz, and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Utah led by nine before Kelan Martin keyed a 12-0 run that put the Wolves up early in the fourth.

TIP-INS:

Jazz: Gobert blocked five shots for the second time in three games. ... The Jazz took advantage of early foul trouble for Towns and Wiggins and jumped to an 11-point lead in the first quarter. Utah led by 11 before Minnesota tightened up defensively and reclaimed the lead with a 20-4 run. ... Ed Davis missed his eighth game with a fractured left fibula.

Timberwolves: Minnesota went 11 for 21 from the foul line. ... Coach Ryan Saunders was given a technical in the first quarter. .... Shabazz Napier (hamstring) missed his ninth game. F Jake Layman (toe) was inactive after leaving Monday’s game in the second quarter.

UP NEXT:

Jazz: Host Golden State on Friday night.

Timberwolves: Host Phoenix on Saturday night.