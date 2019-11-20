Ben Simmons hits first 3-pointer, 76ers beat Knicks 109-104

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, reacts to being fouled by New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson, left, as he was going up for the shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 109-104. AP Photo

Ben Simmons hit the first 3-pointer of his career and had 18 points and 13 assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-104 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Mike Scott's fourth 3-pointer with 1:29 left stretched the Sixers’ lead to 99-95 and they held on after New York’s Marcus Morris hit a pair of 3s in the final 10 seconds. Joel Embiid had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Scott scored 12 points.

Simmons did the improbable when he fired a 24-footer from the corner in front of the 76ers’ bench, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Simmons received a lengthy standing ovation for the first 3-pointer after 17 misses (and one more miss in the postseason).

Morris led the Knicks with 22 points.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

WIZARDS 138, SPURS 132

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal shot 9 for 9 in a 21-point third quarter and finished with 33 to help Washington hand San Antonio its seventh consecutive loss.

Davis Bertans, acquired by Washington from San Antonio in the offseason, scored 21 points, and so did Ish Smith.

DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points for San Antonio. The Spurs fell to 5-10.