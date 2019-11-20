Former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula selected as finalist for NFL All-Time team

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula was named as one of the coaching finalists for the NFL’s All-Time Team.

The league released the 20 finalists Wednesday morning. A 26-person voting panel composed of various former players, coaches, media members and front office executives are charged with narrowing the list to 10. The first two selections will be announced at 8 p.m. Friday with the rest trickling out every week until December 20.

Shula, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997, coached the Baltimore Colts as well as Dolphins during his 33-year career. With a NFL record 328 wins, Shula led the 1972 Dolphins to the only undefeated season in league history and two Super Bowl victories.

At the age of 33, Shula was named the head coach of the Colts where he had seven straight winning seasons before moving to Miami in 1970. The Dolphins experienced only two seasons below .500 with the Hall of Fame coach at the helm. After leading the Dolphins for 26 seasons, Shula retired in 1995.

The other 19 finalists are:

Bill Belichick

Paul Brown

Guy Chamberlin

Tony Dungy

Weeb Ewbank

Joe Gibbs

Sid Gillman

Bud Grant

George Halas

Curly Lambeau

Tom Landry

Marv Levy

Vince Lombardi

John Madden

Chuck Noll

Steve Owen

Bill Parcells

Fritz Pollard

Bill Walsh