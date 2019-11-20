Nebraska Omaha visits Washington St.

Nebraska Omaha (2-3) vs. Washington State (2-1)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays Nebraska Omaha in an early season matchup. Nebraska Omaha fell 93-68 at Dayton on Tuesday. Washington State is coming off a 72-61 win at home over Idaho State on Sunday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State's CJ Elleby, Isaac Bonton and Aljaz Kunc have combined to account for 57 percent of all Cougars scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: JT Gibson has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Nebraska Omaha field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska Omaha has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Washington State offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.2 percent of its possessions, which is the third-lowest rate in the country. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 311th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25