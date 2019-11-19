Maple Leafs face the Golden Knights on 5-game slide

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10-9-3, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to stop its five-game skid when the Maple Leafs play Vegas.

The Golden Knights are 5-4-2 on their home ice. Vegas leads the league shooting 33.8 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 3-6-0 in road games. Toronto has scored 12 power-play goals, converting on 16.7% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Toronto won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reilly Smith leads the Golden Knights with 10 goals, adding seven assists and totaling 17 points. William Karlsson has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 14 total assists and has recorded 17 points. Auston Matthews has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Alexander Kerfoot: out indefinitely (dental).