Philadelphia takes on Huberdeau and the Panthers

Philadelphia Flyers (10-6-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (10-5-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Philadelphia. He ranks eighth in the NHL with 27 points, scoring nine goals and recording 18 assists.

The Panthers are 7-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Florida ranks third in the league recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Flyers are 7-3-3 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia has given up nine power-play goals, killing 84.2% of opponent chances.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgenii Dadonov leads the Panthers with 10 goals and has totaled 18 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Travis Konecny has collected 19 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 11 assists for the Flyers. Sean Couturier has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Flyers Injuries: None listed.