Columbus hosts Montreal following overtime win

Montreal Canadiens (11-5-4, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-8-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Columbus after the Blue Jackets defeated St. Louis 3-2 in overtime.

The Blue Jackets are 4-3-2 in conference play. Columbus is last in the league averaging only 6.2 points per game. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team with 12 total points.

The Canadiens are 5-2-4 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Brendan Gallagher with nine.

In their last meeting on Nov. 12, Montreal won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dubois has recorded 12 total points while scoring seven goals and adding five assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Tomas Tatar has collected 20 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 13 assists for the Canadiens. Shea Weber has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Ryan Murray: out (lower body).

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.