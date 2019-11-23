Iowa Boy’s Prep Basketball Poll Advisory

SPORTS EDITORS: SPORTS DIRECTORS:

The Iowa AP high school boys' basketball poll will be released on Monday during the season starting Monday December 9, 2019. During the week of the Martin Luther King Jr. observance, January 20, the poll will move on Tuesday, January 21.

All AP member newspapers and broadcasters in Iowa are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.

The AP has a website for voting in the poll http://preppolls.ap.org/polls/iapoll

Members can vote each week from midnight Saturday to 3 p.m. Central on Monday.

If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same.

If you have not previously voted, you will need to contact AP to obtain a username and password.

For login information or if you have questions contact the Catherine Hills (chills@ap.org), AP Data Center at 800-300-8340 or apscores@ap.org.

The AP