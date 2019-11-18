Sports

Duke climbs to No. 1 in AP poll following Kentucky’s loss

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Basketball Writer

Duke's Joey Baker (13) reacts to a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia State in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke has moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following Kentucky’s surprising loss to Evansville.

The Blue Devils received 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four.

Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote.

Kentucky moved up to No. 1 last week after knocking off top-ranked Michigan State to open the season. The Wildcats fell flat a day later, losing 67-64 to unranked Evansville in Lexington and dropped to No. 9 in this week’s poll.

