San Antonio takes on Dallas, seeks to halt 5-game skid

San Antonio Spurs (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

San Antonio comes into the matchup against Dallas as losers of five games in a row.

Dallas finished 4-12 in Southwest Division play and 24-17 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks averaged 6.5 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

San Antonio went 48-34 overall and 10-6 in Southwest Division action in the 2018-19 season. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 29.7 from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.