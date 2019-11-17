Kings snap Celtics’ 10-game winning streak

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield runs down court after scoring a 3-point shoot in the closing minutes of the Kings 100-99 win over the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. AP Photo

Buddy Hield scored a season-high 35 points, Richaun Holmes hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining to give Sacramento the lead, and the Kings snapped the Boston Celtics’ 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday.

Marcus Smart had a chance to win it for Boston, but his runner in the lane hung on the rim before trickling off as the buzzer sounded.

Harrison Barnes added 13 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 12 points and 10 assists for the Kings.

Jaylen Brown scored 18 points and Kemba Walker had 15 for Boston. Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis each added 14. The Celtics lost for the first time since their Oct. 23 opener at Philadelphia.

76ERS 114, CAVALIERS 95

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 27 points, Joel Embiid had 14 and Philadelphia routed Cleveland.

Cleveland nearly pulled off an upset in Philadelphia on Tuesday NIGHT before falling 98-97, but the 76ers ended quickly ended any hope of a repeat. Philadelphia went ahead midway through the first quarter and steadily built the lead, shooting 67% in the half. The lead reached 75-44 early in the third quarter.

Collin Sexton had 17 points for Cleveland.