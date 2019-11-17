Olivia Nelson-Ododa helps No. 4 UConn rout Temple

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma shouts from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. Connecticut won 83-54. AP Photo

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a career-high 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in No. 4 UConn’s 83-54 victory over Temple on Sunday in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Christyn Williams scored 19 points and Megan Walker added 15 for the Huskies (3-0).

The game was played so early in the schedule because UConn has four nonconference games against No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Baylor, No. 6 South Carolina and Tennessee after Jan. 1 as well as an exhibition game against the U.S. national team Jan.27. That made finding dates to play during the normal part of the conference schedule difficult.

UConn (3-0) hit nine of its first 12 shots, including five 3-pointers and two three-point plays to jump out to a 25-14 lead. The Huskies led by 11 after one quarter and extended the advantage to 46-30 at the half.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Mia Davis led Temple (3-2) with 18 points.

NO. 5 TEXAS A&M 61, RICE 61

HOUSTON (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 29 points and Ciera Johnson made a layup with 9 seconds left for Texas A&M.

Carter was 11 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers. The preseason Southeastern Conference player of the year scored 17 points in the first quarter, outscoring the Owls by herself, as Texas A&M built a 24-14 lead.

Kayla Wells added 19 points for Texas A&M (3-0). Lauren Schwartz had 19 points for Rice (2-2).

ARIZONA 83, NO. 22 TEXAS 58

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aari McDonald scored a school-record with 44 points to help Arizona rout Texas.

McDonald surpassed the mark of 39 she had shared with Davellyn Whyte (2010), shooting 14 of 18 with two 3-pointers and making all 14 of her free throws. McDonald had 22 points by halftime when the Wildcats (4-0) took a 38-19 lead. Texas cut the lead by four after three periods, but McDonald scored 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Cate Reese added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

Joyner Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns (1-2).

NO. 6 SOUTH CAROLINA 92, APPALACHIAN STATE 50

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had a season-high 21 points and South Carolina scored the first 32 points.

The Gamecocks (4-0) outscored the Mountaineers (0-3) 35-3 in the opening period, matching the fewest points they’d ever allowed in a quarter. It equaled the three given up to Belmont in the second quarter of an NCAA first-round victory last March and Savannah State in the third quarter of a December 2017 victory.

Ashley Polacek had 13 points for the Mountaineers.

NO. 8 MARYLAND 99, DELAWARE 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell matched her career high with 23 points for Maryland.

Ashley Owusu and Blair Watson each added 12 points for the Terrapins (3-1). Maryland didn’t need a comeback against the Blue Hens (0-3) in their first game since erasing a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter Wednesday night in a 70-68 victory at James Madison.

Maryland improved to 13-0 against Delaware.

Tee Johnson led Delaware with 15 points.

NO. 12 FLORIDA STATE 88, SAMFORD 59

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds to lead Florida State.

Kiah Gillespie added 15 points for the Seminoles (4-0).

Sarah Myers and Natalie Armstrong had 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs (1-4).

NO. 17 MIAMI 12, IUPUI 65

MIAMI (AP) — Endia Banks scored 23 points, Beatrice Mompremier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Miami used a late 12-0 run to fend off IUPUI.

Mykea Gray saved the Hurricanes (3-0), scoring all 16 of her points in the fourth quarter.

Macee Williams led the Jaguars (2-1). Natalie Andersen had 15 and Holly Hoopingamer 14.

NO. 21 INDIANA 91, JACKSON STATE 51

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Mackenzie Holmes scored 15 points to lead Indiana.

Holmes made 7 of 10 shots and had seven rebounds. Grace Berger added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Indiana (3-0) scored the last seven points of the first quarter, capping a 16-3 run that made the score 26-10. The Hoosiers pushed the lead to 46-19 at the half. Jackson State shot 20% in the first half and had 12 turnovers.

Marneisha Hamer had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers (1-3).

NO. 23 ARKANSAS 88, STONY BROOK 58

FAYATTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez hit six 3-points and scored 26 points for Arkansas.

Chelsea Dungee added 19 points, and Makayla Daniels had 13 for the Razorbacks (4-0).

Anastasia Warren led Stony Brook (3-1) with 15 points.