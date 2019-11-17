Jacksonville goes up against Merrimack

Merrimack (2-2) vs. Jacksonville (3-2)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Jacksonville both look to put winning streaks together . Merrimack beat UMass Lowell by two points on the road in its last outing. Jacksonville is coming off a 57-37 win over Dartmouth in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jacksonville's Aamahne Santos has averaged 13.2 points and 4.2 assists while David Bell has put up 10 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks. For the Warriors, Juvaris Hayes has averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while Jordan Minor has put up nine points and six rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hayes has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. Hayes has accounted for 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Jacksonville's Destin Barnes has attempted 31 3-pointers and connected on 25.8 percent of them, and is 7 for 20 attempts over the last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dolphins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Warriors. Jacksonville has an assist on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Merrimack has assists on 35 of 62 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Merrimack has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all NEC teams. The Warriors have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25