SD puts streak on line vs SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-2) vs. South Dakota (4-0)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville snuck past Incarnate Word by two points on the road on Saturday. South Dakota is coming off an 88-69 win at home against Texas Southern on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Tyler Hagedorn is putting up 21 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Coyotes. Stanley Umude has complemented Hagedorn and is accounting for 17 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been led by Cameron Williams, who is averaging 12.3 points.CLUTCH CAMERON: Williams has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 13 over his last three games. He's also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Coyotes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. South Dakota has 53 assists on 86 field goals (61.6 percent) across its previous three games while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota is ranked first among Summit League teams with an average of 81.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25